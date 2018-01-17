New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Framing of provisions under the Anand Marriage Act is in the final stages and it will be notified soon, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said today.

The minister said that Sikh marriages will now be registered under the Anand Marriage Act in the national capital.

The Sikhs, whose marriages have been registered under this Act, are not required to get these registered under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

"We have held several meetings in the last three months.

We are in the final stages to implement provisions of the Anand Marriage Act in Delhi.

"New Sikh marriages will be registered under this act," Gahlot told the House.

The minister's assurance comes after BJP MLA M S Sirsa demanded that the Delhi government implement provisions of the act in order to give rights to the Sikh community.

On Sirsa's demand, Gahlot said that the BJP leader was doing politics over the issue as the Anand Marriage Act has already been notified by the Centre.

In December, a delegation of the Sikh community, led by AAP MLAs, had urged the Delhi government for early implementation of the provisions of the Anand Marriage Act in the city. PTI BUN VIT SMN .

