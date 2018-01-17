New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today asked global businesses to invest in the state, promising better return on investments, highly skilled labour and improved law and order.

Addressing a conference here, the chief minister said the state administration wants to serve the investors so that it is a "win-win situation".

Outlining the various measures taken towards the state's progress, Naidu said effective planning is in place for two industrial corridors namely the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai corridor and the Bengaluru-Chennai.

"Even in the last three-and-a-half years, 927 units have started, Rs 3,65,132 crore investment has come. In this process, we are going to generate 7,72,490 jobs. 973 projects are under process in various stages. If you bring all these things, another Rs 9,82,669 crore we are going to get. In the process, around 21 lakh jobs we are going to bring," he said.

Addressing the curtain raiser conference of Partnership Summit organised by the CII, which will be held in Vishakhapatnam between February 24-26, Naidu said: "I request everybody here, you have to bring some investors, and at the same time, I won't disappoint you".

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was also present on the occasion, highlighted the growing interest in Andhra Pradesh by the global investor community.

He said the state is promoting industry in an unprecedented way, whether it is infrastructure, new technologies like medical sciences and healthcare services.

Referring to his recent visit to Abu Dhabi, which has one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, the minister said the UAE capital was very keen to invest in India, particularly in states like Andhra Pradesh, realising the country's and state's immense growth potential.

Besides, he said the Partnership Summit will help attract investments into the state, thereby leading to job creation.

Commending his colleague in the audience, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Prabhu said he has succeeded in ushering a "new era in civil aviation".

"Indian civil aviation sector is the fastest growing civil aviation sector anywhere in the world. The number of people who are flying now in India more and more, they are the people who had never seen a plane before but are now using it as a preferred mode of transportation, so earlier I was worried as the Railway Minister when he (Raju) was doing that," Prabhu said. PTI RSN MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.