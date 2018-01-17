Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Jamie Bell said the opportunity to act alongside veteran actor Annette Bening "piqued his interest" to star in the film "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool".

The 31-year-old actor admitted that he did not read the script when he got it but when he heard Bening was also starring in the movie, he wanted to get involved.

Directed by Paul McGuigan, the film is based on the memoir of the same name by Peter Turner, and tells his story of falling for aging Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame in 1970s Liverpool, only to face reality when she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I was sent the script and in my usual fashion, I didn't really read any of the notes associated with it. I just started reading Page 1, as a cold read," Bell told Collider.

"I had no idea who Gloria Grahame was, but I had heard that Annette Bening was doing it, which piqued my interest because I've always wanted to work with her. I just love her work. But I didn't know anything about the story and I didn't know it was a true story... It felt such a wonderful opportunity to be a part of it, and I was lucky enough to get the role of Peter," he added. PTI RB RB .

