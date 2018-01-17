Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) In yet another incident of rape in Haryana, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14 -year-old boy in her colony in Hisar district following which the accused was apprehended today.

The boy, who lived in her neighbourhood, allegedly raped the girl yesterday when her parents, who work as labourers, were away for work, Hisar Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary told PTI.

The girl's parents are migrant labourers from Bihar. The accused boy was currently residing with his uncle, who also hails from Bihar, she said.

"The girl along with her brother, who is only couple of years older to her, were alone at home yesterday when the accused boy lured her to accompany him to another place and raped her," Choudhary said.

The accused later allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequence and fled from the spot, she said.

According to the complaint, the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home last evening.

The accused juvenile has been booked under relevant provisions of the law, the SP said.

The boy was apprehended from his home today and sent to an observation home, the officer said.

The SP said the accused boy was not enrolled in any school and therefore, did not have an educational background.

This incident comes in a series of recent shocking incidents, which have triggered a nationwide outrage.

A 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on January 13 from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district days after she had gone missing from her village in Kurukshetra district.

The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police had said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week. PTI SUN DIP .

