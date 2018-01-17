New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The BJP today disrupted proceedings of the Delhi Assembly over the alleged deaths of homeless people in the national capital, a charge which was rejected by the housing board that manages night shelters.

The BJP MLAs, led by the leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, rushed to the well of the House seeking a discussion on the issue, but Speaker Ram Niwas Goel turned down the demand.

In a counter attack, AAP MLAs tried to shout down the BJP legislators by raising the issue of atrocities against Dalits and alleged foul play behind the death of special CBI judge B H Loya.

Earlier, Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra, who was suspended from the AAP and removed as a minister last year, was marshalled out for the second consecutive day as he alleged "financial dealings" behind AAP's Rajya Sabha choices.

He entered the House wrapping his mouth with a piece of cloth and carrying a banner with a list of allegations against the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was not present in the House for the third day on the trot.

Last week, when the issue of alleged deaths of the homeless had emerged, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board had issued a statement rejecting the claim made by an NGO. PTI BUN/SBR GVS .

