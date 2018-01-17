Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Three-years-old, 'Athenaeus' ably ridden by Suraj Narredu won the Darley Arabian Million (GradeIII), chief event of Hyderabad Winter Races held here today.

The winner was trained Laxman S.

Trainers Laxman S scored a triple, while Jockeys Suraj Narredu and Kuldeep Singh scored a double each.

Four first favourites obliged in a card of eight events. PTI DRS NRB .

