Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Three-years-old, 'Athenaeus' ably ridden by Suraj Narredu won the Darley Arabian Million (GradeIII), chief event of Hyderabad Winter Races held here today.
The winner was trained Laxman S.
Trainers Laxman S scored a triple, while Jockeys Suraj Narredu and Kuldeep Singh scored a double each.
Four first favourites obliged in a card of eight events. PTI DRS NRB .
