Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Authorities here today issued an avalanche warning for seven districts of Kashmir till tomorrow evening.

The warning has been issued in view of forecast of rain or snow over the next 24 hours in the Valley.

"According to the additional commissioner, Kashmir, avalanche warning exists for avalanche prone areas in Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir division," an official spokesman said here.

He said the warning would be valid from 5.00 PM today to 5.00 PM tomorrow.

"While all deputy commissioners concerned have been asked to take all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident, the general public has been appealed not to venture in these areas during the warning period," the spokesman added. PTI MIJ AQS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.