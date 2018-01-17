Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Alec Baldwin has expressed support for Woody Allen after a number of Hollywood stars distanced themselves from the veteran director.

In recent days, actors such as Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino had expressed regret over starring in Allen's films.

Chalamet and Hall have announced that they will donate their salaries from Allen's upcoming film "A Rainy Day in New York".

Baldwin, who starred in three of Allen's films, tweeted his support for the director.

"Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose," Baldwin wrote.

"But it's unfair and sad to me. I worked with WA (Woody Allen) 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career," he added.

Baldwin also said that sexual abuse complaints should never be dismissed but he argued that accusations should also be "treated carefully".

"Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA (Woody Allen) is innocent? I think so," Baldwin tweeted.

"The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing people of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well," he added.

Dylan Farrow, Allen's adopted daughter, accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child.

She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles. She has often criticised Hollywood actors for not taking her claims seriously.

Dylan's allegations have picked up steam in wake of the #MeToo movement following her brother Ronan Farrow's expose of Harvey Weinstein. Ronan is Allen and Mia Farrow's biological child. PTI RB RB .

