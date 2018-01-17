Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI): Pune-based auto components major Bharat Forge has opened an R&D facility in Britain for developing components and sub-systems focused on e-vehicles.

The Electric Mobility R&D centre will be able to tap into the extensive testing facilities at the Mira Technology Park as well as the pool of engineering talents in the British Midlands, a release said.

"We are really impressed with the infrastructure and the facilities available in the Mira Technology Park and have set up a research facility focused on R&D for powertrain solutions for electric vehicles," Bharat Forge executive director Amit Kalyani said.

************* L&T Infotech to offer mgmt services to MP utility Technology consulting and digital solutions firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech has deployed its end-to-end power portfolio management solutions for Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company.

Integrated with automated business modules and robust analytical capabilities, this solution enables faster and accurate decision-making on the sale and purchase of power, the company said today.

"This initiative will maximise efficient power portfolio management through a technology-led decision support system," the utility said.

*********** Mahindra Logistics to train 10,000 truckers Mahindra Logistics will train 10,000 truck drivers on responsible driving and understanding statutory compliances.

It will also impart behaviorial training, stress management and communication lessons as well, a statement said.

Training on "defensive driving" and anticipating situations while driving will also be imparted, it said.

************* BoB partners with Invoicemart as TReDS partner Digital invoice discounting marketplace Invoicemart has partnered with state-run Bank of Baroda to offer discounted invoices for micro, small & medium enterprises.

The partnership will now provide buyers and sellers registered on Invoicemart with a variety of options, the company said in a statement. Invoicemart is a joint venture between Axis Bank and Mjunction Services.

************* Om Metals bags Rs 205 cr project in Ghana Om Metals Infraprojects has bagged a contract worth Rs 205 crore from the food and agriculture ministry of Ghana for rehabilitation and completion of the Kpong Left Bank irrigation project.

The scope of the project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, includes modification of existing supply canal, main canal, cross regulators and installation of new distribution structures.

*************** AU Small Finance Bank signs MoU with LIC AU Small Finance Bank has entered into an agreement with Life Insurance Corporation to offer the PM's Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana scheme.

Bank's customers can start availing this scheme by the end of January 2018. The premium amount will be directly debited from the customer's savings bank account.

The bank has 306 branches across rural and urban location in 11 states and one union territory.

************* Renault's dealerships touch 320 in 2017 Renault India has achieved its target of 320 dealership for 2017--a massive jump from 14 dealerships in May 2011, when it began operations in the country.

At the end of 2016, its had 270 networks and has added 50 more dealerships in 2017, making it one of the fastest network ramp-ups by an automobile company in the country, the French company said in a statement.

Renault India, a fully owned arm of Renault of Francehas a plant at in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 4,80,000 units.

************* Eros Now renews platform integration deal with RJio Online entertainment platform Eros Now today said it has renewed platform integration partnership with RJio.

With increasing data penetration, the alliance with Jio reinforces our philosophy to provide the widest choice of high quality entertainment to consumers across all platforms, Eros said, adding with over 160 million 4G mobile subscribers of Jio, the partnership will allow Eros to target to this large subscriber base.

