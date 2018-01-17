Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) BJP workers today took out a march to the CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's residence here, protesting against his alleged remarks that an "axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides." The protesters demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the politburo member for the alleged remarks made by him at a recent meeting of the CPI(M) Alappuzha district committee.

The activists, including women, were led by BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president Suresh Kumar.

They were stopped by police near the CPI(M) leader's house.

The workers later dispersed, the police said.

"An axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides," the CPI(M) leader reportedly told the party conference.

BJP has in a complaint to the DGP stated that a case should be registered against Balakrishnan for "constitutional violation and sedition." Balakrishnan's statement would hurt the country's unity and integrity and was "serious," it has said.

The CPI(M) leader's remarks amounted to "challenging" and "insulting" the Indian Army, who are trying to check the Chinese threat in the Doklam region, it added. PTI UD BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.