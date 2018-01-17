dealt with: Rawat New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) All terror outfits have a militant and a political front and to deal with the menace of terrorism, both need to be addressed simultaneously, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said today.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue here, Rawat said strong curbs are put on the militant wing of terrorist organisations for their violent activities.

However, the political organisation of the outfits continues with its activities of indoctrination, spreading propaganda, generation of funds, including in the name of the NGOs, he said.

Both the militant and political fronts of terror groups need to be addressed simultaneously, Rawat said. PTI PR ASK ASK .

