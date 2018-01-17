London, Jan 17 (PTI) Singer Camila Cabello has said she wants to collaborate with the band The 1975 for her next solo.

Cabello, who quit Fifth Harmony in 2016, said she would love to get into the studio with the "Chocolate" rockers.

"Oh my god, I want to work with them so bad. I'm on a 1975 roller coaster right now. I can't stop listening to them," Cabello said, according to Femalefirst.

"I wanna work with them so badly. I was listening to them in the car the other day and I was like, I just want to DM Matt Healy and be like 'Hey, can we work together'" she added.

