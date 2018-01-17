J-K youths as militants Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) A case was registered against a private news channel for airing photographs of innocent youths of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and calling them militants, police said today.

"In reference to 'V6' news channel telecast, two innocent youth namely Farhan Shafi, a Class XII student, and Farhat Rashid, a diploma holder, have been shown by the instant news channel as militants in place of the killed militant Farhan Wai of Wanigund," a police spokesman said.

An encounter took place between security forces and militants at Larnoo village of Kokernag in Anantnag district on January 9 in which one militant, Farhan Wai of Hizbul Mujahideen, a resident of Wanigund, was killed, he said.

"The news channel 'V6' on the same day telecast a news (report) wherein they have shown both the innocent youth (Farhan Shafi and Farhat Rashid) as militants," the spokesman said.

Police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case in this regard, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated. PTI MIJ IJT .

