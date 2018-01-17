New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Cashew prices rose by Rs 5 per kg at the wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital today on fresh buying support from retailers and stockists amid low stocks.

Fall in supplies from growing regions also supported the uptrend.

Cashew kernel No 180, No 210, No 240 and No 320 rose by Rs 5 each to settle at Rs 1,080-1,090, Rs 980-990 Rs 915-920 and Rs 815-825 per kg, respectively.

Marketmen said increased buying by retailers and stockists against restricted supplies from growing belts mainly pushed up cashew prices.

Following are today's quotations (per 40 kgs): Almond (California-new) Rs 17,000-17,200, almond-gurbandi Rs 11,900-12,400, almond (girdhi) Rs 4,900-5,000, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 605-615 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 700-800 per kg, chilgoza- (Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,450-2,500, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,080-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 915-920, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 815-825, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 655-760, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-745, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 550-660, copra (qtl) Rs 15,800-18,300, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 4,800-5,500, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000- 10,000 (40 kg), kishmish kandhari special Rs 8,000-20,000 (40 kg), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kg) Rs 3,800-4,500 (40 kg), kishmish Indian green Rs 6,500-8,500 (40 kg), pistachio Irani Rs 1,100-1,200 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,395-1,470 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,555-1,600 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-860 (1 kg), walnut Rs 230-320 and walnut kernel(1 kg) Rs 500-900. PTI DP SUN DPL ANS MKJ .

