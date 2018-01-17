Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Central Railway today said that it would be installing "talkback" systems in all ladies coaches to increase the safety of its women commuters.

CR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager SK Jain said, "The Railway Board recently gave the green signal to install talkback systems in each ladies coach as well as CCTV cameras in each rake. We will be procuring 11,160 CCTV cameras and 1,106 talkback equipment at a cost of Rs 177 crores." The talkback system, he explained, would allow women commuters to call the guard of the train by just pressing buttons on a box-like device mounted on the wall of the compartment.

In another move, CR's Railway Protection Force unit has been given 33 motorcyles for patrolling.

Jain said that the motorcycles have been deployed at sensitive stations and added that the initial response has been overwhelming.

He also said that CR had hired 251 jawans of the Maharashtra Security Force for crowd management.

Stating that 2018 would be "historical", Jain said CR's plans included providing escalators at all its 76 stations, foot overbridges and also keeping toilets in hygienic conditions.

With 155 suburban rakes in its fleet, CR operates 1706 trips daily including 856 on its main line, 604 on the harbour line and 246 on its trans-harbour line. PTI APM BNM .

