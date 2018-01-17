Polavaram dam' New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Centre should supervise relief and rehabilitation work of persons displaced due to construction of Polavaram dam in Andhra Pradesh, noted economist Pentapati Pullarao said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pullarao, who was associated with JNU and Chicago University, said at about 5 lakh people are likely to be displaced on account of Polavaram dam being constructed by the Ministry of Water Resources.

"We are sure that the state government will have no objection if central government takes over relief and rehabilitation. It is in public interest," he wrote in his letter to the prime minister.

He further said all central laws should apply for the welfare of lakhs of persons displaced on account of construction of the dam.

The Polavaram Multi-Purpose Irrigation Project was accorded national project status by the Centre. PTI BKS CS ABM .

