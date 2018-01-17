borders Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) With security challenges increasing in the eastern seaboard and to check illegal movement of people across borders along waterways and the Bay of Bengal, the Coast Guard will educate fishermen about it and act as its eyes and ears, an official spokesman said here today.

The Coast Guard will hold a five-day motorcycle rally and free medical camps from tomorrow along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts to sensitise the fishermen, spokesman Avinandan Mitra said.

As part of the Coast Guard Day celebrations, its regional headquarter (North-East) will conduct the rally and medical camps where fishermen will be given training on dealing with situations in high seas and life-saving techniques, he said.

The rally will cover nearly 1400 kms in five days, Mitra said.

Twenty riders on 10 motorbikes will participate in the rally, that will be flagged off by West Bengal Governor Kesri Nath Tripathi from the Raj Bhavan lawns here.

The participants will be from the Coast Guard, Marine Police and Department of Fisheries of West Bengal.

The team will be accompanied by Coast Guard ambulance and a team of doctors which will conduct free medical camps in the fishing villages of West Bengal and Odhisa enroute, the spokesman said. PTI AMR KK KK .

