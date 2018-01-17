New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Chana prices fell further by 1.64 per cent to Rs 4,090 per quintal in futures trade today as participants cut bets, driven by ample stock positions on increased supplies from producing regions in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January fell Rs 68, or 1.64 per cent, to Rs 4,090 per quintal with an open interest of 2,200 lots.

Likewise, the commodity for delivery in March contracts shed Rs 7, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 3,817 per quintal in 82,780 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, triggered by sufficient stocks position on increased arrivals from producing belts in the physical market against against tepid demand kept prices down in futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ .

