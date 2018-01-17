Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Kristen Bell and model Chrissy Teigen have volunteered to pay a possible fine of USD 100,000 on Olympian McKayla Maroney if she wants to testify against US Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser.

More than 140 women, including Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, have alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar over the years. Many athletes are slated to testify against him in the court in the coming days.

However, Maroney, who had sued and received a settlement of USD 1.25 million from the US Gymnastics team in 2016, faces a fine of USD 100k if she speaks out at Nassar's sentencing due to a legal agreement.

Teigen took to the micro blogging site and offered to help Maroney if she chose to speak out at Nassar's sentence hearing.

"The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honoured to pay this fine for you, McKayla," Teigen wrote.

Bell also offered to help Maroney along with Teigen and Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur.

"I'll split it with you," Schur had tweeted.

To this, Bell tweeted, "I'll 1/3 it with you guys." PTI RB BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.