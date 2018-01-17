London, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Christoph Waltz has said there were "loose ends" in his performance in Sam Mendes-directed Bond film "Spectre".

The 61-year-old actor played the role of Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the 2015 film, which marked the fourth appearance of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Talking about his role and experience of the film, Waltz, in an interview with The Times, said, "It was an incredible experience to be part of this postwar cultural phenomenon. Yet I can't say that I was happy at every step of the process. I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement. And I'm not saying that I'm going to be in the next one. I'm not going to be in the next one." "But let's say, in terms of my feeling that I have sufficiently served a purpose, there are a few white blotches on that map for me, personally... There are just certain things I am unhappy with. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to iron those glitches out," he added. PTI RB RB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.