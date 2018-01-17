Bareilly (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Nawabganj Nagar Palika chairperson Shehla Tahir, who was absconding in connection with a treason case, was today arrested immediately after taking oath at Vikas Bhawan here.

Tahir, was arrested after the oath in connection with the pending case, Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Singh said.

She was produced in the court and has been sent to jail in 14-day judicial custody.

A case of treason was registered against Tahir, her husband and 500 others on January 9 after pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised in her victory procession.

A complaint in this regard was filed by VHP Nawabganj unit head Akhilesh Gangwar.

He had alleged that Shehla, her husband Mohd Tahir and 500 unidentified persons raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during the victory procession on December 23.

The CD of the procession, which had gone viral, has been sent for forensic examination to Lucknow in which the charges were found to be true, and a case was lodged with the Nawabganj police, the SSP had said. PTI CORR ABN DIP .

