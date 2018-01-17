New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today met Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh and discussed various issues relating to administration of justice in the apex court amidst the ongoing crisis in the higher judiciary over allocation of work.

A communication from the SCBA said that Singh met the CJI and flagged various administrative issues and suggested allocation of work in the Supreme Court on the lines of roster allotment in the Delhi High Court.

The High Court periodically puts up on its website a list indicating the type of matters to be taken up by each division or a single-judge bench for a specified period of time.

Four senior most judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph had in an unprecedented presser on January 12 raised a litany of problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

Singh raised a host of issues with the CJI, including the matter of senior designation and said this needed to be sorted out at the earliest.

He also discussed that there should be a method for recommending the lawyers practising in the Supreme Court for elevation to various High Courts.

Various other issues like security in the chamber blocks, allotment of chambers for lawyers, an office space for SCBA near court no 12, internet, late publishing of the cause list, were also discussed.

"There should be an area provided for the Office of President, Secretary and area for having Executive Committee meetings. The SCBA Advocates Welfare Funds stamps should be introduced at the earliest," a release from the SCBA said. PTI PKS HMP ABA MNL SJK RKS ARC .

