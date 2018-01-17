New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A Class XI student, who was depressed over poor grades and undergoing counselling, committed suicide by allegedly jumping off the balcony of her house in Dwarka here, police said today.

The girl left behind a suicide note in which she apologised to her family members. She was under depression since she was not good in studies and was undergoing counselling, they said.

On Sunday, the girl went to the balcony of her house situated on the third floor and jumped from there. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

In her suicide note, the girl wrote that she did not want to be a burden on anyone and apologised for taking the extreme step, police added. PTI SLB SRY .

