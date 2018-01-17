Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a coach of an empty suburban train in the wee hours of today, the Central Railway (CR) said.

The CR has instituted an inquiry into the incident in which the coach was gutted.

The 12-car train was parked in a stabling point near the Thane station and one of its coaches caught fire at around 1.45 am, the CR said in a statement.

Though the Thane Fire Brigade doused the flames at around 2.15 am, the coach (2010B) was gutted, it said.

The incident, however, did not have any impact on railway services, informed an official.

"It was an empty rake and no injuries were reported in the incident," the statement added. PTI APM RSY .

