Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Bihar today where Gaya was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4.5 degree Celsius.

According to the Met bulletin, "cold day" was observed at Bhagalpur, Purnea and Chapra, in addition to Patna where the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The bulletin said "severe cold day" was observed at Muzaffarpur, Supaul and Forbesganj.

The Met forecast for tomorrow said "cold day conditions" would continue in Patna, Bhagalpur and Purnea. PTI NAC RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.