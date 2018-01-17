Cong forms 8-member coordination committee for Nagaland polls
New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi has formed an eight-member coordination committee for the Nagaland assembly election slated before March this year.
The members of the panel are AICC general secretary in charge of party affairs in the state C P Joshi, state Congress chief K Theire, K Jayakumar, former chief minister K L Chishi, party's minority department vice-chairman Anil Thomas, Assam's ex-minister Pradyut Bordoloi, former Congress Legislature Party leader I Imkong and former MLA Lanpha Konyak.
Besides, Gandhi has also formed a three-member group to assist the general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Tripura, which will go to polls soon.
The group comprises legislator R K Imo Singh, Durgesh Patel and Anis Khan. PTI SKC SMN .
