Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The Congress today held a silent sit-in protest at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai demanding a detailed probe into the 2014 death of special CBI judge B H Loya who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh "fake encounter" case.

On the occasion, Mumbai Congress unit president Sanjay Nirupam alleged that an attempt was being made to "cover up the mysterious death of judge Loya".

"People should know who was responsible for the judge's death. A detailed probe should take place to inquire about his death. If a judge gets no justice what will happen to the common man," he questionned.

Judge Loya allegedly died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

Separate petitions have been pending before the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court demanding a probe into judge Loya's death.

A magazine had last year raised suspicion over the circumstances surrounding judge Loya's death at a time when he was hearing the politically sensitive alleged fake encounter case in which BJP president Amit Shah was named one of the accused. He was discharged later.

However, judge Loya's son Anuj on Sunday said he had no doubts about the death of his father.

Referring to a rift between the four judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Nirupam said that everyone needs to come together to save democracy.

"For the first time, four senior judges of the supreme court addressed a press conference saying all is not well in the judicial system. Even VHP leader Pravin Togadia fears that he would be killed in an encounter. Nobody is safe under the BJP rule," the Congress leader said.

Togadia yesterday told reporters in Ahmedabad that he had information that a plan was being made to kill him in an encounter. PTI MR NSK .

