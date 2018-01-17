New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Copper prices fell 0.48 per cent to Rs 454.30 per kg in futures trade today as participants cut bets, tracking a weak trend in base metals overseas.

Besides, subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market weighed on prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in February declined Rs 2.20, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 454.30 per kg, in a business turnover of 669 lots.

On similar lines, the metal for delivery in April traded Rs 2.15, or 0.47 per cent, lower at Rs 458.25 per kg in 9 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders on the back of a weak trend in most industrial metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) weighed on copper futures.

At the LME, copper prices dropped over USD 100 to close just above USD 7,000 per tonne. PTI SUN DP ANS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.