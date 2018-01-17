flee Betul (MP), January 17 (PTI) The personnel at Betul's Aathner police station have got some additional work, of tending to two cocks seized, after a cockfight gambling den was busted.

Aathner Police Station in charge Pravin Kumre said today that the owners of these two cocks were the organisers of the fights held at Khairi village and police were on the look out for them.

"On January 14, the police raided a market at village Khairi where a cockfight was taking place. People fled the spot when the police raided leaving behind nine motorcycles and two cocks which have been seized. One accused was also nabbed," he informed.

Kumre said that the police had registered a case against several persons for gambling, adding that the motorcycles and two cocks would soon be presented in court for further orders.

"We are taking care of these cocks till a ruling from the court. We have provided chicken feed to them with the help of a local farmer. We have found the owners of the motorcycles but are still waiting for the owners of these cocks. After finding the owners, we will present them in the court," he said. PTI ADU MAS BNM .

