New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Coriander prices fell 0.85 per cent to Rs 5,943 a quintal in futures market today as participants cut positions amid muted domestic as well as export demand against ample stocks.

Profit-booking at higher levels also weighed on sentiment.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in April declined Rs 51, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 5,943 per quintal, with an open interest of 23,810 lots.

On similar lines, rates for this month was lower by Rs 41, or 0.73 per cent, at Rs 5,551, per quintal in 3,340 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in futures prices to subdued demand in the physical market against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

