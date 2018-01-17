Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said the media is welcome to criticise but it should "not cross the limits of modesty" while doing so.

Addressing the newly elected members of the Ranchi Press Club today, Das said that the viewpoint of the media should always remain positive.

"The viewpoint of media should be positive. There should be criticism but it should not cross the line of modesty," an official release quoting the chief minister said.

Â“Media is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy and it should not lose its credibility out of creating sensation. Journalists should anticipate the impact in the society before writing any news. Media is also responsible towards society,Â” he said.

Urban Development Minister C P Singh, Sports Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, Executive Chairman of Coal India Gopal Singh were among the dignitaries present in the ceremony, the release said. PTI PVR JM .

