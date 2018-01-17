Muzaffarnagar, Jan 16 (PTI) A day after a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten up by four Hindu Vahini activists, the Shahid Udham Singh Sena today threatened to launch an agitation here if the police failed to arrest the accused by January 17.

Vipin Kumar (22) was allegedly beaten up brutally by four activists of the Vahini in Kalanpur village here yesterday, Circle Officer Yogender Singh said, citing a complaint lodged by the victim, under sections 307 of IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered against accused Rahul, Dhiraj, Jodha and Kaku, who were absconding, Singh said.

Meanwhile, Dalits, led by Shahid Udham Singh Sena president Vikas, have threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met. PTI Corr IJT .

