Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Actor Dave Bautista almost missed out on starring in "Blade Runner 2049" as director Denis Villeneuve thought he was too young to play the character.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor and Villeneuve recalled the casting of Bautista for the role of Sapper Morton in the film.

"The vulnerability that Dave brought to the character was essential for the movie to be a success," said Villeneuve.

Bautista said the experience of working in the film was first for him as it "was something completely different from anything I'd ever done, actually playing a character who was older than myself".

To this, Villeneuve said despite Bautista's "strong presence", he felt "too young to play that part", an answer which left Bautista "stunned".

"Throughout my experience in Hollywood, I was either too big or too old. I had never been told I was too young, and I just didn't know what to say.

"And then they got in touch with me and asked if I would go through some makeup tests to try and age me. I said, 'Of course'," said Bautista.

Makeup artist Donald Mowat's expertise at his craft ensured that Bautista got the role.

"People were walking in thinking, 'Oh, I didn't know he was that old. And I knew it was a success because people were not seeing the effect of the makeup. They were just seeing an old Dave Bautista," said Villeneuve. PTI RB RB .

