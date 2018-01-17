New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor hailing from Tamil Nadu was found dead at his rented flat in northeast Delhi's Shahdara today, the police said.

The deceased, Sharath Prabhu, was a student of PG medicine at GTB Hospital.

He was staying in the flat with two others and around 11.30 pm last night the trio had dinner, police said.

Prabhu was found unconscious outside the washroom of the apartment around 7 am by his flatmates, who rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said an injection, the contents of which will have to be examined, was found in the room of the deceased.

His flatmates are being questioned. He belongs to Coimbatore and was staying here since May 2017. PTI SLB DV .

