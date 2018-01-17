New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was today found dead at his rented flat in northeast Delhi's Shahdara area, police said.

The deceased, Sharath Prabhu, was a first-year post graduate medicine student at the University College of Medical Sciences, affiliated to the Delhi University, they said.

He was staying in the flat with two others and around 11.30 pm last night the trio had dinner, the police said.

Prabhu was found unconscious outside the washroom of the apartment around 7 am by his flatmates, who took him to the GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Prasad said some syringes, the contents of which will have to be examined, were found near his body. Two vials containing potassium and insulin were also found from the room, the police said.

The police was probing whether he died due to drug overdose, they said.

His flatmates, who were also his classmates, were questioned. They told the police that he was depressed over some personal and professional issues, the police said.

They said that he found the work monotonous and was not happy with it. He had moved from Coimbatore to Delhi in May 2017. It was suspected that it was his deliberate decision to move to Delhi, away from his family, they said.

His father and relatives arrived today from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu after receiving the news. The forensic and crime team visited the spot and no suicide note was found, the police said.

Medical Superintendent of the GTB Hospital, Sunil Kumar, when contacted said, "The family of the deceased has arrived, but it is already late for today, so the post-mortem would be done tomorrow." Asked about some syringes being found near the spot, where he was found dead, Kumar said, "Too early to say anything, right now, let the autopsy be done first and the report come." The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow and the cause of the death will be known after that, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said. PTI SLB KND KJ .

