charter New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) today launched a consultation process to formulate a 'students charter' that will prescribe a set of directives to the varsity to follow before making policies for the students.

The Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) will also be part of the process as the president and vice president are from the party.

"NSUI-led DUSU is developing Delhi University Students Charter through a consultation process between the University of Delhi and the Delhi University Students Union," the NSUI said in a statement.

The Charter will prescribe that the students and the university administration need to work in tandem with each other.

"And seeks to define the objectives that the university should keep in mind while dealing with students and its related services for student welfare," it said.

The charter will also be used for inputs for a draft Students Right Act, an initiative which the NSUI had launched a few days ago. PTI CPB DIP .

