Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Dylan Farrow, who more than 20 years ago accused her stepfather Woody Allen of sexual assault, will be appearing in a new interview to discuss her allegations against the multiple Oscar winning director.

Dylan, who was adopted by Mia Farrow and Allen, will be conversing with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in the interview that will air on CBS on January 18.

"I am credible and I am telling the truth and I think it's important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things,Â” Farrow says during the interview, which was recorded at her home in Bridgewater, Connecticut, reported Variety.

Dylan had accused Allen of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child.

She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles. She has often criticised Hollywood actors for not taking her claims seriously.

Dylan's allegations have picked up steam in wake of the #MeToo movement following her brother Ronan Farrow's expose of Harvey Weinstein. Ronan is Allen and Mia Farrow's biological child. PTI RB RB .

