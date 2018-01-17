Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) Panic gripped the border population when a forest fire triggered landmine blasts along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said today.

The Army is suspecting that the fire was an attempt by Pakistani troops to neutralise mines, they said.

The incident took place in Balakote belt of Rajouri- Poonch belt last evening.

The fire broke out in forests in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the LoC and then it spread to the forests in the Indian side. After which the explosion of land mines started, army officials said.

Several mines exploded as result of the forest fire along the LoC, they said.

It triggered panic among residents of border belts and caused damage to forests and wild life species before it was controlled today, the army officials said.

The Army was suspecting a deliberate attempt of the Pakistani troops to neutralise mines and make way for armed terrorists from that side, the officials said. PTI AB DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.