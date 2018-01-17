Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The first round of the PGTI's Final Qualifying Stage for the 2018 season saw five golfers shoot scores of two-under-70 for the joint lead at the Kensville Golf & Country Club.

The lead was shared between Gurgaon's Lakshya Dev Mudgil, Jalandhar's Gunvir Rana, Lucknow's Rajesh Kumar Rawat and amateurs Dhruv Sheoran of Pune and Digraj Singh Gill of Ludhiana.

Lakshya Dev Mudgil and Gunvir Rana, both playing their third season as professionals, sank three and four birdies respectively during their rounds.

Mudgil, whose 20-feet birdie conversion on the eighth was the highlight of his round, had earlier finished runner-up at Pre Qualifying III.

Lakshya said, "I'm carrying the momentum from the Pre Qualifying Stage where I played really well. Experience plays a key role at the professional level and I feel I have enough experience now to perform better on the PGTI this year after two ordinary seasons." Rana is also looking to put two quiet seasons behind him with a much better showing on the PGTI this year. He tapped-in for birdie on the sixth and also made an exceptional up and down from the bunker for birdie on the 14th.

Gunvir said, "It's a good start to what is probably one of the most important weeks for me. I'll be looking to score at least two-under in every round to have a good chance of winning this week." Rajesh Kumar Rawat, a former winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour and Dhruv Sheoran, the winner of last year's PGTI Qualifying School, were also part of the leading quintet on day one along with Digraj Singh Gill, the runner-up from Pre Qualifying II. PTI AH SSC .

