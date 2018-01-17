Kohima, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Nagaland chief minister and ruling Naga People's Party (NPF) leader Neiphiu Rio today formally joined the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Rio, a three-time former chief minister of Nagaland, is at present NPF Lok Sabha member from the state.

Assembly elections in Nagaland are due in March as the term of the present Assembly expires in that month.

A release issued by NDPP president Chingwang Konyak said he along with working president Alemtemshi Jamir and other leaders called on Rio at the latter's residence in Dimapur and appealed him to join the party and lead it in the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

"Rio formally accepted the invitation while also thanking the NDPP leadership for the appeal and invitation to join the party," Konyak said.

He also informed that "Rio acknowledged the fact that the NDPP was formed to bring a positive change in Naga society and implement the vision that ensures transparency in governance, implement progressive development and combat corruption".

The NDPP was formed last year.

NPF sources said that in 2014, Naga People's Front while accepting Rio's desire to leave the chief ministership to contest the Lok Sabha polls had taken a decision not to allow any sitting Member of Parliament to return to state politics without completing the term.

The 2014 decision not to allow any sitting MP to return to state politics without completing the term was reaffirmed by the NPF Central Office Bearers (NPF) meeting on January 15, the sources said.

Rio had one year left to complete his Lok Sabha term. PTI NBS RG DIP .

