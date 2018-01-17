Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four suspected drug peddlers in separate incidents here and seized large quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

Acting on a tip off about movement of banned substances by drug peddlers, police yesterday set up temporary check posts at Noorbagh and Soura area of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said during search of a load carrier at Noorbagh, 400 units of codeine phosphate packed in two cardboard boxes were recovered.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized, he said.

"During questioning, the accused driver led the police to more contraband substances including 483 units of codeine phosphate and 11520 tablets of spasmoproxyvan, which were recovered from the Parimpora area," the spokesman added.

In another incident, police intercepted a car at Soura and recovered 1019 bottles of Codeine Phosphate.

Three persons, identified as Mudasir Sultan Bhat alias Majid, Feroz Ahmad Khanday and Faisal Ayoub Sheikh -- who were on board the vehicle -- were arrested, the spokesman said.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that this huge consignment of contraband substances was meant for supply to the drug peddlers who would then sell these drugs to the youth of the area," the spokesman said. PTI MIJ MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.