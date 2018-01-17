Bhopal, Jan 17 (PTI) A special CBI court here has awarded three years' rigorous imprisonment to two bank officials for duping the State Bank of Mysore to the tune of Rs 2.40 crore.

Acting on a complaint of the State Bank of Mysore's chief vigilance officer (CVO), T Thomas Mathew, the CBI had registered a case against bank's Bhopal branch's then branch manager A S Hegde, assistant manager Ravinder Kumar, Tanu Shree Homes proprietor Ravi Sahu and another person Raj Kumar Rai of Silwani village in Raisen disrict for cheating the bank, a CBI official said today.

The bank officials, in collusion with a builder, had disbursed 21 housing loans to different borrowers and later cheated the bank.

After investigations, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against these people following which the special court on January 15 sentenced them to three years' imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh against Hegde and Kumar and Rs 1.20 lakh against Sahu and Rai, the official said, adding that if they failed to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional 3 months imprisonment.

