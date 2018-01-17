Los Angeles, Jan 17 (PTI) Writer-director duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are in negotiations with Warner Bros to helm "Flashpoint" based on DC superhero Flash.

Ezra Miller will reprise his role of Barry Allen/The Flash in the film. He last portrayed the superhero in "Justice League".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" scribes, who are known for writing and directing big comedies such as "Vacation" and "Game Night", might give a comedic tone to the film.

Warner Bros has yet to comment on the status of "Flashpoint" and its incoming directors.

Rick Famuyiwa was previously attached to helm the project. Warner Bros has been looking for a replacement ever since his exit. PTI RB RB .

