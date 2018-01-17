New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Gayatri Projects has secured orders for two road projects worth Rs 923 crore from NHAI in Odisha.

"Gayatri Projects bagged two new orders worth Rs 529 crore and Rs 394 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing today.

The first project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of four-laning of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 from km 60.200 to km 112 (package 2) in Odisha.

The second project is for four laning of Rajamunda- Barkote section of NH-23 in Odisha.

The company said these projects will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.99 per cent up at Rs 214.85 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.