found in canal Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) In a sensational twist to the rape and murder case of a minor Dalit girl in Haryana, the body of the alleged perpetrator was found from a canal, police said today.

The half-naked body of the girl, a Class 10 student, was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday. The bloated and decomposed body of the alleged perpetrator police identified as Gulshan, a 19-year-old, was recovered yesterday.

The girl was alleged to have been brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated, and some of the vital organs ruptured, the police had said.

The police had launhed a hunt to apprehend the accused, who were alleged to have abducted the victim when she had gone to attend a tuition class.

"On the complaint of the girl's parents, we were treating the youth as a suspect for kidnapping. His body was found yesterday night from a canal near Jyotisar. Though there were no visible injury marks, the postmortem will reveal the exact cause of his death," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Garg told PTI over phone.

Meanwhile, yet another case of rape rocked Haryana, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in Hisar, police said.

The boy, who lived in the victim's neighbourhood, allegedly committed the crime yesterday when the girl's labourer parents were away for work, Hisar SP, Manisha Choudhary said.

An 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

Referring to the case in Kurukshetra district, the police said the body of the boy, a Class 12 student, was found in a decomposed condition from the Bhakra Canal and was identified by his parents from a tattoo on his arm.

As the incident triggered outrage due to its ghastly similarity with the 'Nirbhaya' rape and murder case where a nursing student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in the national capital, leading to her death in a Singapore hospital, the Congress demanded the dismissal of the BJP government in Haryana for its alleged failure to ensure safety and security of women.

A Congress delegation, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, submitted a memorandum to the Governor and sought imposition of President's rule in Haryana.

As the mystery over the rape victim's death deepened following recovery of the alleged perpetrator's body, the Kurukshetra police chief said a few people have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident came close on the heels of another incident last month, in which a six-year-old girl was raped and killed in Haryana's Uklana area in Hisar district.

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and then gang-raped in a moving car in Faridabad.

In the wake of recent incidents of rape and murders being reported from different parts of Haryana, DGP B S Sandhu yesterday held a meeting with senior officers of the police department and asked field units to accord priority to investigating the cases. PTI SUN JTR DV SMN ASK SC SK SK .

