New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court today sought the response of the AAP government, municipal bodies and Animal Welfare Board on a plea alleging violation of animal rights and laws in milk dairies in and around the national capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice and asked the authorities to file their status reports on the petition which alleged that health and well-being of cattle were being severely compromised in the milk dairies in Delhi's municipal zones.

The PIL filed by animals rights activist Gauri Maulekhi alleged that there was indiscriminate violation of animal rights and, due to lack of infrastructure, there is no proper space for animals who have to sit alternatively.

"Its not uncommon to inject these cattle with Oxytocin, a prescribed drug, to boost milk letdown and sometimes this is done 2-3 times a day," the plea claimed.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to ensure compliance of the Delhi Municipal Act and prevent the abuse of animal rights. It also sought closure and proper relocation of dairy units in Delhi.

It claimed that animals were kept in sheds with thatched roofs supported by bamboo sticks in east Delhi's Ghazipur dairy, while they were forced to live under sheets in Masoodpur dairy near Vasant Kunj in south west Delhi.

It alleged that these dairy units caused pollution which goes unchecked and its a major threat to public health and safety of citizens.

Besides Animal Welfare Board of India and the three MCDs, the court sought response of Delhi government's Departments of Urban Development and Animal Husbandry, Delhi Advisory Board of Animal Welfare, Delhi Milk Scheme, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Drugs Control Department of Delhi.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 23. PTI SKV HMP PPS ARC .

