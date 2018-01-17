Noida, Jan 16 (PTI) Head of a religious institution was arrested today for allegedly trying to molest an 8-year-old girl last week at Baraula here.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused undressed the minor and when she screamed, he ran away.

Saba Karim, who had absconded to Gurgaon, was arrested from Sector 49 here, police said. PTI CORR SRY .

