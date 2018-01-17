Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 2100 hrs.

LGM3 KL-COURT-SASEENDRAN Thiruvananthapuram: A court grants bail to NCP leader and former Kerala minister A K Saseendran in a sexual harassment case filed against him by a woman journalist MDS8 TN-RAJINI-KAMAL Chennai: In the midst of hype over their political entry, the top two actors of Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, today shared the dais at a function here.

MDS9 TN-HAASAN-REAX Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu says actor Kamal Haasan's entry into politics will not affect the party in any way.

MDS5 TN-CAUVERY-CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hits out at the Centre for not acting on its plea seeking Cauvery water release from Karnataka; says steps would be taken "in a day or two" to release the available water to delta farmers to save their standing crops.

MDS7 TN-MGR-ANNIVERSARY Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at the forefront of the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of AIADMK founder, the late M G Ramachandran, in the state.

MDS10 GST-COMPOSITION Bengaluru: GST evasion by dealers by suppressing turnover has caused a revenue slump under the composition scheme in the last two months, says Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and GST network panel head Sushil Kumar Modi.PTI BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.