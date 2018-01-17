New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Assembly's Petitions Committee today recommended "criminal proceedings" against two IAS officers for providing "help and aid to the corrupt" in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank Ltd.

The panel recommended that the chief secretary should submit an action taken report in the House within a month.

On the the last day of the winter session, the committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, today tabled its interim report in the House in connection with irregularities at the cooperative bank.

The committee in its report said that there were complaints about various irregularities in enrolment of members in the bank, payment of membership fee to the tune of several lakhs from the account of bank employees, submission of fake ITRs among others.

The action has been recommended against the two IAS officers - current secretary-cum-registrar of department of cooperative society (RCS), J. B. Singh, and former RCS Shurbir Singh.

"The chief secretary should initiate criminal proceedings against Shurbir Singh and J B Singh for their acts of commission and omission to help and aid the corrupt," the committee said in its report.

"Privilege proceedings should be initiated against Shurbir Singh and J B Singh for their multiple acts of contempt of privilege of House Committee of Assembly of Delhi," it stated.

Tabling the report in the House, AAP MLA Sourabh Bharadwaj alleged that both the officers "delayed" proceedings against the group of ex-directors in cases of corruption and fraud with a "malafide intention" to protect them.

He said that out of 67,000 members of the bank, only 14,000 were found to be real and Congress leaders were involved in this "scam". PTI BUN SLB ABH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.