Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government today transferred a dozen police officials, including superintendents of police of five districts and two officials of the rank of additional director general of police.

ADGP (state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau), S B Negi, has been shifted as ADGP (Home guards), while Atul Verma would be the new ADGP (SV and ACB) in his place, a government notification said.

Anurag Garg, on repatriation from central has been posted as inspector general (law and order), while Ashok Tewari has been posted as IG (CID) against the post of ADGP, it said.

Former Shimla SP Soumya has been posted as principal of Police Training College, Droh (Kangra), SP Kinnaur Gurdev Chand Sharma has been posted as SP, Mandi in place of Ashok Kumar, who goes as SP, Bilaspur, while Rani Bindu, commandant, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Bassi who goes as the new SP of Chamba, would be replaced by Anjum Aara, SP, Bilaspur.

Rahul Nath, SP, Baddi has been posted as commandant IRB.

In place of Rajesh Dharmani, who goes as SP, Lahaul and Spiti, in place of Gaurav Singh, who would take over as SP, Baddi, the notification said.

Sakshi Verma, additional SP, Shimla has been promoted and posted as SP, Kinnaur, it added. PTI PCL KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.